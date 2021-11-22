Keanu Reeves Finally Addresses Those Rumors Of Him Joining The MCU
The list of Academy Award winners to either have appeared in or that are set to appear in at least one Marvel Cinematic Universe film is comprised of 26 actors in total (via IGN), speaking to the overall caliber of talent behind the many Marvel characters to grace the silver screen. Of course, the list of acclaimed actors not yet involved in an MCU film is larger still. As a result, some MCU fans can be all too receptive to gossip about the introduction of new noteworthy talent into Marvel Studios' ranks.
Keanu Reeves is one such actor, having often become the subject of bona fide rumor and mere fan speculation alike about his eventual involvement in the MCU. A rumor in March 2020, for example, suggested that Reeves might become a new incarnation of Ghost Rider. A recent Looper poll, meanwhile, determined that fans want Reeves to portray the superhuman Adam Warlock. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even once revealed that Reeves is someone he contacts frequently about joining a franchise film.
For the very first time, Reeves addressed these ongoing MCU rumors in a video interview with Esquire.
Keanu Reeves would be honored to join the MCU
Amidst fielding questions about roles from throughout his career, Keanu Reeves addressed rumor of his eventual involvement in the MCU in response to Esquire asking him outright whether or not an Marvel film role might be in his future.
After briefly joking about the word "universe" failing to adequately account for the scope of the MCU, Reeves replied that "it would be an honor." He then spoke to the quality of talent involved behind the scenes of many of Marvel's flagship projects as of particular interest to him. "There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he continued. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that."
In short, then, Reeves is at the very least not yet a part of an MCU project that can be shared with the public. Nevertheless, he appears to be about as open as an actor could be to the prospect of joining Marvel's multibillion dollar franchise, meaning that his eventual MCU debut remains a distinct possibility.