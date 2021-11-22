Keanu Reeves Finally Addresses Those Rumors Of Him Joining The MCU

Amidst fielding questions about roles from throughout his career, Keanu Reeves addressed rumor of his eventual involvement in the MCU in response to Esquire asking him outright whether or not an Marvel film role might be in his future.

After briefly joking about the word "universe" failing to adequately account for the scope of the MCU, Reeves replied that "it would be an honor." He then spoke to the quality of talent involved behind the scenes of many of Marvel's flagship projects as of particular interest to him. "There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he continued. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that."

In short, then, Reeves is at the very least not yet a part of an MCU project that can be shared with the public. Nevertheless, he appears to be about as open as an actor could be to the prospect of joining Marvel's multibillion dollar franchise, meaning that his eventual MCU debut remains a distinct possibility.