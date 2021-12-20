Sex And The City Stars Give A United Response To Chris Noth Assault Allegations

On December 16, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that two women — known only as Zoe and Lily — had come forward and accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. According to them, the incidents took place in 2004 and 2015 respectively, and Noth's presence on the recently premiered "Sex and the City" sequel series, "And Just Like That...," conjured up emotional memories that led them to go public with their stories. Noth has since denied the allegations, referring to them as "categorically false."

Despite Chris Noth's statement on the accusations, CBS removed him from "The Equalizer" on December 20, effective immediately, and Peloton pulled an ad that featured him (via TVLine). Noth rose to prominence on the television scene in the role of Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," which naturally afforded him the chance to return to the character on its sequel series, "And Just Like That...". On both, he worked extensively alongside leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who played Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively.

In response to the recent allegations against Noth, Parker, Nixon, and Davis have given a unified statement.