Sex And The City Stars Give A United Response To Chris Noth Assault Allegations
On December 16, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that two women — known only as Zoe and Lily — had come forward and accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. According to them, the incidents took place in 2004 and 2015 respectively, and Noth's presence on the recently premiered "Sex and the City" sequel series, "And Just Like That...," conjured up emotional memories that led them to go public with their stories. Noth has since denied the allegations, referring to them as "categorically false."
Despite Chris Noth's statement on the accusations, CBS removed him from "The Equalizer" on December 20, effective immediately, and Peloton pulled an ad that featured him (via TVLine). Noth rose to prominence on the television scene in the role of Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," which naturally afforded him the chance to return to the character on its sequel series, "And Just Like That...". On both, he worked extensively alongside leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who played Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively.
In response to the recent allegations against Noth, Parker, Nixon, and Davis have given a unified statement.
Parker, Nixon, and Davis say their piece
To release her and her colleagues' statement on the Chris Noth situation, Davis took to Twitter on December 20, 2021. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." The response ends with each of their names written out.
The working relationship between Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon dates back to 1998 when "Sex and the City" arrived on the small screen. They were all a part of the program until its conclusion in early 2004, reuniting on the big screen in 2008 and 2010 for two "Sex and the City" movies. Most recently, they went back to their TV roots in December of 2021 via "And Just Like That..." on HBO Max.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).