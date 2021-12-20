The Real Reason Chris Noth Is Exiting The Equalizer

In the wake of multiple claims of sexual assault levied against him, Noth has exited his series regular role on "The Equalizer" (via The Hollywood Reporter). According to a joint statement released by CBS and Universal Television, Noth "will no longer film additional episodes of 'The Equalizer,' effective immediately." The actor has been a regular on the series since the pilot aired in February 2021. Prior to his exit, he appeared in a majority of all "The Equalizer" episodes that have aired at time of writing, but his IMDb profile confirms he is credited on all episodes. According to TVLine, Noth will appear in a single additional episode that was already filmed prior to the announcement, but his role is set to come to an end after that episode airs in January 2022 (via CBS).

CBS and Universal Television are just the latest companies to pull the plug on their ties with Noth in the aftermath of the allegations published by The Hollywood Reporter. Last week, he was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency (via Deadline). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth has denied the allegations in a statement, saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).