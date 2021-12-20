The One Regret Kim Bodnia Has About His Witcher Season 2 Performance

Season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher” introduces a few fresh faces to the fantasy drama series, though, there's perhaps no new character as important as Geralt of Rivia's (Henry Cavill) old mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). The show's second season follows Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) as the two travel to the ancient Witcher fortress of Kaer Morhen, where Vesemir resides with the last remaining Witchers. He is a gruff old man scarred by time who is interested in restoring the Witchers to their former glory and reviving the lost art of mutating his pupils into new Witchers.

As the oldest living Witcher, Vesemir's skills and knowledge are invaluable when it comes to training Ciri, but when he discovers that her blood may hold the key to unlocking the Witcher mutagen, he grows torn between what is best for his followers and what is morally right. In the show, he is a haunted character whose harrowing past has hardened him into a stoic, sarcastic old man.

Taking all that into account, actor Kim Bodnia says that there is something he regrets about his performance as Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2, particularly after becoming more acquainted with the lighter side of Vesemir's past.