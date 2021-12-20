The Big Problem Fans Have With Kaer Morhen In The Witcher Season 2

Kaer Morhen is an important location for "The Witcher" in the games as well as the books. Apart from being the stronghold where Witchers go to rest, it also contains deep scars. Kaer Morhen is the site of one of the most devastating affronts to Witchers. Detailed in Netflix's film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," Kaer Morhen was overtaken by a group of prejudiced attackers.

According to "Witcher" lore, Witchers were mutated in order to battle monsters after the Conjunction of the Spheres (via Game Rant). Because of their mutations, they are often hated, which culminated in the attack on Kaer Morhen. The stronghold for Witchers was decimated and their mutagens destroyed. After the sacking, they no longer had the ability to make new Witchers.

This changed when Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) discovered that Ciri (Freya Allan) has elder blood, a main ingredient in the mutagens — but the scars of Kaer Morhen remained. Since it's such a sacred location for fans of the series, one aspect of "The Witcher" Season 2 was much more difficult to accept.