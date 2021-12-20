Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Hits Back At Critics With A Scathing Message

As "Yellowstone" continues to reach new heights of success, praise for the neo-Western drama keeps rolling in. The Paramount Network drama is currently in its fourth season, and its premiere brought in a record-breaking 12.7 million viewers, a 66% increase from its previous season premiere (via Deadline).

Deadline also reports that the show is "currently the top series of the season across all television, including broadcast, cable, and premium networks," adding that the Season 4 premiere became "the most-watched season premiere on cable since 'The Walking Dead' in 2017." Additionally, the franchise is expanding to include two spin-off series, so the best is likely yet to come.

Despite these numbers and the 100% critics score Season 4 holds on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is consistently snubbed by awards shows like the Primetime Emmys and the Critics' Choice Awards (via New York Times).

With a long list of reasons why the show should be considered for prestigious awards, creator Taylor Sheridan opened up about the discrepancy — and he didn't hold back.