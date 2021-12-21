The Surprising Witcher Season 2 Scene You Didn't Know Henry Cavill Wrote

When Ciri and Geralt go toe-to-toe with a fearsome beast known as a Chernobog, Geralt's horse, Roach, is mortally wounded, and Geralt is forced to put his longtime friend out of his misery. For fans of the video game series in particular, this death hits twice as hard: Roach is a staple of the series, and the player's closest companion as they journey across the Continent hunting monsters, so it's no wonder that Henry Cavill took matters into his own hands to make Roach's death as emotionally poignant as possible.

"When we kill Roach on-screen, Henry actually wrote what he says to the horse," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed to GamesRadar+. "It was wildly emotional... We wanted to make sure that we honored it in the right way, and that we made his death heroic." Fans will know that throughout the series, Geralt names every horse he owns "Roach," and Hissrich insisted that the inclusion of Roach's death in the series was an exploration of what makes Geralt so connected to that name. "I wanted to start talking about that," she explained. "Who was Roach in his life, and what happens when he loses his best friend?"

Cavill's contribution to the scene helps make it perhaps the most memorable and emotionally charged death in the entire series, and proves once again just how committed Cavill is when it comes to his role as Geralt of Rivia.