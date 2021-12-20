The Batman's Zöe Kravitz Literally Trained Like A Beast To Play Catwoman

In a recent interview with Empire, Zöe Kravitz went over the special training process she undertook to make her Catwoman a striking on-screen presence. According to her, part of that process included working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo and watching nature footage of large cats fighting to imbue some cat-like characteristics into her movement.

"[We] talked about what is actually possible when you're my size," Kravitz told Empire. "And Batman's so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

At the same time, however, Kravitz's on-screen actions won't just be determined by cat videos and action film tropes. Kravitz said that director Matt Reeves also makes characters' moves reflect their emotional state. Since this film is also Catwoman's origin story, her moves will have to show her progress from just being Selina Kyle to being a fully-fledged Catwoman.

"I think there's a lot of space to grow, " Kravitz said. "And I think we are watching her become what I think will be the femme fatale."