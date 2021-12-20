The Batman's Zöe Kravitz Literally Trained Like A Beast To Play Catwoman
Actors undergoing training for more action-oriented roles is nothing new in Hollywood. Dance routines, fight sequences, and certain stunts are all highly choreographed endeavors that require a certain amount of technique and know-how to execute and are common across different films in different genres. Plus, the relative risk factor for messing these scenes up is high. So, when an actor decides to shoot any of them without a stunt double or stand-in, you can bet they've done their research.
In the case of "The Batman," however, actress Zöe Kravitz took a pretty unique approach to prepare for her action sequences. Playing the stealthy, sexy cat burglar, Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle), Kravitz quite literally trained like a beast to nail the character's unique movements. In stark contrast to the bigger, bulkier Batman (Robert Pattinson), Kravitz's Kyle ends up being a much more acrobatic super-sleuth with an animalistic edge to her.
Kravitz watched cat videos to prepare for her role
In a recent interview with Empire, Zöe Kravitz went over the special training process she undertook to make her Catwoman a striking on-screen presence. According to her, part of that process included working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo and watching nature footage of large cats fighting to imbue some cat-like characteristics into her movement.
"[We] talked about what is actually possible when you're my size," Kravitz told Empire. "And Batman's so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."
At the same time, however, Kravitz's on-screen actions won't just be determined by cat videos and action film tropes. Kravitz said that director Matt Reeves also makes characters' moves reflect their emotional state. Since this film is also Catwoman's origin story, her moves will have to show her progress from just being Selina Kyle to being a fully-fledged Catwoman.
"I think there's a lot of space to grow, " Kravitz said. "And I think we are watching her become what I think will be the femme fatale."