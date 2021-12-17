Rooney Mara And Richard Jenkins Take You Inside Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley - Exclusive Interview

What spoke to you about the character of Molly? She's really the purest character in the story.

Mara: Yeah, I really loved the opportunity to play someone like that. It's very rare, to be able to play someone who is so sort of pure hearted. To me, the draw was Guillermo and just listening to him, he could really very much like stand and sell you anything. He could talk you into anything. He could have talked me into playing probably any of the parts and I would have been excited.

Jenkins: Well, I was up for Molly. He didn't give it to me.

You would have been a great Molly, Richard.

Jenkins: No, I don't think so. I don't know why, I don't think so.

Richard, you play a certain kind of character who comes fairly late into the game, but provides a pivotal turn in the narrative. Do you like that kind of role?

Jenkins: Well, I don't really think of it that way, but I look at a character and think, "First of all, I think, could I bring anything to this?" Because sometimes you read it and you go, "No, I don't. There's so many other people that could offer more than I can to this." But sometimes you read something and you go, "I'd like to see where this goes," and that's kind of how I look at things. I want to feel like I'm really part of the film. That's the feeling I want. Not the size of the part, but just that I'm really part of the movie and have a stake in the movie.

Rooney, since this is your first time working with Guillermo, how does he work with the actors as both individuals, and as an ensemble?

Mara: Working with Guillermo is such a genuine pleasure. He is so passionate about what he does and he's so knowledgeable about cinema, and also the story that he's trying to tell. He's just so excited to be there and he loves his characters so much. He loves all of his monsters and his props, and he's so involved in every single minute detail of the filmmaking. But at the same time, he's totally open and collaborative and excited to discover something that he hadn't thought of or wasn't expecting. It was a very, very unique, special experience working with him.