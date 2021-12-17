The Unforgivable's Aisling Franciosi Reveals The Surprising Role She'd Like To Take On - Exclusive

Irish actress Aisling Franciosi has a knack for tackling highly dramatic, borderline disturbing roles in TV and film. She got her start playing a teenager who gets tangled up in the world of an alleged serial killer on "The Fall," and appeared on "Legends" as a troubled teen. Her big break came playing Lyanna Stark, who was the catalyst for the rough-and-tumble "Game of Thrones" storyline.

Now, she's starring in the Sandra Bullock-led film "The Unforgivable," which is currently streaming on Netflix, as a traumatized young woman who's the long-lost sister of an ex-con (Bullock) who embarks on a relentless search for her.

Before you assume she's been typecast, Franciosi is quick to point out that it's not a coincidence that she has built her career on these kinds of dark roles, toward which she naturally gravitates.

"When I was growing up, I didn't like showing negative emotions," she admits. "I didn't like people seeing me upset or angry. I would always keep those emotions to myself. So, I do think that there is an element of catharsis in it for me. I was always a real goody two shoes, so I love that with my slightly, sometimes twisted, or very traumatized character, I can kind of get at some of the stuff that I would never let myself say or do or show day to day. I love that I have the opportunity to express that through these heavy roles."

However, despite that declaration, when asked during an exclusive interview with Looper about what her dream role would be, Franciosi gave an unexpected answer.