Aisling Franciosi's Surprising Revelation About Playing Lyanna Stark On Game Of Thrones - Exclusive

It can be argued that if it wasn't for the character of Lyanna Stark, "Game of Thrones" as we know it wouldn't exist. While Lyanna loomed large across the course of the wildly popular show's eight seasons, which ran from 2011 to 2019, the character rarely physically appeared on the series. In fact, the older version of Lyanna, who died when she was 16, was shown exactly twice, in Seasons 6 and 7.

Playing the crucial character was Aisling Franciosi, who currently stars in "The Unforgivable" in support of Sandra Bullock. "It was interesting," Franciosi told Looper during an exclusive interview. "I'm in two scenes, and I think each one took a day to shoot, so it was very short and very quick for me. It was probably, on paper, the smallest role I've ever played. But it's also one of the ones that people ask me about the most."

That's not the only thing Franciosi revealed about playing Lyanna Stark on "Games of Thrones." During the interview, she also admitted a surprising fact that might shock some fans.