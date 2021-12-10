The Unforgivable's Aisling Franciosi Confirms Our Suspicions About Sandra Bullock's On-Set Behavior - Exclusive

Ever since her breakout performance in 1994's "Speed," Sandra Bullock has largely been seen as America's sweetheart. From "Miss Congeniality" to "Bird Box," the Academy Award-winning actor has the Midas touch when it comes to movies. Her smile, her laugh, and her unwavering on-screen talent keeps audiences coming back for more, but behind the scenes, is she really as amiable and gracious as she seems?

Irish actor Aisling Franciosi found out first-hand while working with Bullock on "The Unforgivable," which is out now in select theaters and currently streaming on Netflix. It's an unusually intense film for Bullock, who plays an ex-con who spent 20 years in prison for murder and, upon her release, goes on a relentless quest to find her long lost sister, played by Franciosi.

Despite that intensity, Bullock's true colors still shined through on the set of "The Unforgivable," according to Franciosi, who exclusively revealed to Looper what it was really like working with the A-list actor.