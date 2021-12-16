The Matrix Resurrections Is Getting Lots Of Praise From Early Reviewers

Fans are ready to plug into "The Matrix Resurrections," which is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the fourth entry into the series revisits the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), but let's just say things are very different this time around. For one, there's a new version of Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and completely new characters such as the blue-haired Bugs played by Jessica Henwick. So far, the trailers may have scratched that nostalgic itch for the series, but they've also raised quite a few questions.

It's been a winding road for the film to get here, from evolving past its original story idea to featuring some very dangerous stunts Reeves had to perform. There have been some hurdles, but its arrival is right around the corner. "The Matrix Resurrections is slated to premiere on December 22, 2021, but some writers and reviewers have already had the chance to see the film. And they're already hitting Twitter to let the world know just how this latest entry in the series measures up. So, just what do early viewers of the film think?