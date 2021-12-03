The Machine Theory That Could Explain How Neo Is Alive In The Matrix Resurrections

"The Matrix Resurrections" is the fourth film in the "Matrix" franchise and it debuts on December 22, 2021, eighteen years after "The Matrix Revolutions" premiered in theaters. Like the title suggests, "The Matrix Resurrections" is a rebirth of the franchise, and that's particularly true for the main character, Neo (Keanu Reeves).

"The Matrix Resurrections" takes place twenty years after the events of "Revolutions." Neo is no longer Neo. He's reverted back to being Thomas Anderson, the person he was at the very beginning of the movies, a man living oblivious to the fact that he's living in a simulation. Anderson has no memory of his past as the leader of the revolution against the machines that controlled the Matrix and the human race, or his battle with the power-hungry Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). Sure enough, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) shows up with a red pill and brings it all back.

So, "The Matrix Resurrections" has Neo back in action. But as anyone who saw "The Matrix Revolutions" remembers, Neo died at the end of that film when he sacrificed himself during the fight with Agent Smith. Naturally, that leads to a question: how is he now?

Presumably, the film will explain how this is possible, but according to this fan theory, there may be a clue in one of the "Matrix" video games.