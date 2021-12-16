The Dangerous Matrix Resurrections Stunt Keanu Reeves Performed Way Too Much

The upcoming film "The Matrix Resurrections" is the fourth overall film in the "Matrix" franchise that premiered in 1999. It's set 20 years after the events of "The Matrix Revolutions" and follows a resurrected Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) once again living in the Matrix, with no memory of being Neo, or of the events of the first three films. Soon, a younger Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) shows up and gives him a red pill, bringing Neo back in time to stop a plot led by Agent Smith (Jonathan Groff). It might seem strange that Neo is alive and well after apparently dying in "Revolutions," but that's already the subject of fan theories.

Many of the action sequences in "The Matrix Resurrections" use digital effects and bullet-time, like the first three "Matrix" films did. But director Lana Wachowski also used practical effects for some of the most intense moments. To create them, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss performed many of their own stunts.

In an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on December 14, 2021, Colbert asked Reeves about the craziest stunt he had to do while filming "Matrix Resurrections." Here's what he said.