Shang-Chi Director Wants To Bring This Legendary Action Star Into The MCU
After the recent announcement that Marvel made the no-brainer move to greenlight a sequel to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the big question has been just what that follow-up film is going to entail. Naturally, details about the next adventure for the titular hero (Simu Liu) are, for the time being, virtually non-existent. However, that hasn't stopped the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, from sharing a few of his hopes for the future film.
With a box office return of $432 million (via Box Office Mojo), impressive for a debut hero in the MCU (during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no less), it feels safe to say that the next chapter in Shang-Chi's story will be one bursting with bigger fights, a gripping new story, and even more talent on-screen. But in a film that would be following one that hosted icons like Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, who could step in to teach Liu a few new lessons? Well, one of the greatest action stars of all time, of course.
Shang-Chi's director wants Jackie Chan for the sequel
In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Destin Daniel Cretton was asked which actors he'd like to see appear alongside Shang-Chi when the hero gets back into action for the next film. His answer was equal to any mind-blowing Marvel cameo that's come before or after: "I mean, if we could ever get Jackie [Chan] into a movie, that would be a lifelong dream of mine."
Appearing in at least 136 films, Jackie Chan is a name synonymous with action cinema and he certainly knows his way around a fight scene. Adding him in a sequel to a film that was rife with some of the best punch-ups in the MCU would be monumental. Casting Chan would be a masterstroke that Cretton hopes fans could likely get behind. "Yeah. Let's put it out there," the director added, wistfully. For now, we can all cross our fingers that someone makes the necessary call, and Shang-Chi stands with or against a true living legend.