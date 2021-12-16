Shang-Chi Director Wants To Bring This Legendary Action Star Into The MCU

After the recent announcement that Marvel made the no-brainer move to greenlight a sequel to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the big question has been just what that follow-up film is going to entail. Naturally, details about the next adventure for the titular hero (Simu Liu) are, for the time being, virtually non-existent. However, that hasn't stopped the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, from sharing a few of his hopes for the future film.

With a box office return of $432 million (via Box Office Mojo), impressive for a debut hero in the MCU (during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no less), it feels safe to say that the next chapter in Shang-Chi's story will be one bursting with bigger fights, a gripping new story, and even more talent on-screen. But in a film that would be following one that hosted icons like Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, who could step in to teach Liu a few new lessons? Well, one of the greatest action stars of all time, of course.