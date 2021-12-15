1883's LaMonica Garrett Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Sam Elliott's On-Set Behavior

"Sam's a great dude," admits Garrett of his "1883" co-star. "He embraced me from the first time that we met, and he calms the nerves of everyone that he comes in contact with."

Garrett points to Elliott's "steadiness and work ethic" as part of what makes "1883" must-see-TV. "He's the first one there, and the last one to leave," says Garrett, who has previously appeared on "Sons of Anarchy," "Designated Survivor," and as Mar Novu/Monitor and Anti-Monitor in the CW's Arrowverse. "He's inspiring to watch. He's a great person and a great actor."

Even fellow actors like Garrett get starstruck on set sometimes by just being in the presence of Elliott, who has previously starred in such Westerns as "The Quick and the Dead," "Tombstone," and "Justified," among others.

"Sometimes I have to remember that we are working together because I get caught up in watching him while I'm in a scene with him," admits Garrett. "Like, there is a scene coming up in episode three of '1883' where he gun-butts one of the immigrants. I had the next line, and there was some action that was about to happen, and I caught myself looking at him like, 'Wow, that's how Virgil gun-butted Ike in 'Tombstone.'" It was the same motion, and I was like, 'Snap back into reality! It's time to work right now.' So, it's been amazing working with Sam."

"1883" will debut its premiere episode on The Paramount Network and Paramount+ on December 19. Paramount+ will be the exclusive home for future episodes.