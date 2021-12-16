Alita: Battle Angel Fans Just Got The Best Sequel News In A Long Time

2019's "Alita: Battle Angel" helped raise the bar when it comes to live-action adaptations of beloved manga series. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez with a script written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, is a cyberpunk thriller centered around a wide-eyed teenage cyborg (Rosa Salazar). The film did okay at the box office — grossing more than $400 million worldwide versus its speculated $170-$200 million budget (via Box Office Mojo). It also spawned a group of die-hard fans, dubbed the Alita Army, who dedicate themselves to all things involving the film, including vouching for a sequel.

"Alita: Battle Angel" left viewers with plenty of lingering questions, especially considering there's absolutely no shortage of source material from Yukito Kishiro's manga series. The first film took a while to come together, so it's not a shock that a sequel has yet to materialize, especially considering Rodriguez is busy at work on projects like "The Book of Boba Fett." But members of the Alita Army who are ready for another movie just got great news from Rodriguez about the franchise.