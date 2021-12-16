Will Jeff Garlin Get Kicked Off Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

Following nine seasons working on ABC's hit show "The Goldbergs," Jeff Garlin has settled on a mutual agreement to leave the show effective immediately, after becoming the subject of numerous HR cases. Due to reports of offensive language used during filming, as well as intimidating behavior to cast and crew, he has exited with a supposed single day of shooting left for the show's latest 18-episode season.

The question, now, is this — will his recent departure from the show impact others he is associated with, and could similar cases with other studios and programs spring to the surface as a result? Considering his current worklist, the most prominent and famous entry that could be the next one to be checked off is alongside Larry David in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Set to return for its 12th season, given recent events, there's every chance that Garlin may not be making a comeback with them.