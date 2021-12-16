The Goldbergs Investigation Confirms Suspicions About Jeff Garlin's On-Set Behavior

According to Deadline, a mutually agreed upon deal was reached yesterday, and Jeff Garlin's exit from the show will happen immediately. In an interview with Maureen Ryan of Vanity Fair at the beginning of the month, Garlin admitted that he had been talked to by Human Resources three times in three years, but denied that anyone else on the show had confronted him about his alleged behavior. He dismissed allegations that he was verbally abusive or made people uncomfortable, instead saying that he was just being "silly" because he was a comedian, or that he was just a "hugger." He admitted he liked to use the word "vagina" frequently on set, but laughed it off.

According to sources on set, the breaking point involved a well-liked couple that were stand-ins on "The Goldbergs." According to a witness, Garlin was walking behind the woman when "He screamed at her, 'why are you always in my way? Get the f*** out of my way' as she was walking down the ramp on the set." The woman was perplexed and disoriented, and to make matters worse, Garlin then told the woman's husband to "tell your wife to get the f*** out of my way." Garlin addressed the story in the Vanity Fair interview, but brushed it off, saying that "It was a joke that was missed."

Garlin is believed to have, at most, one more day of filming left, although Deadline reported that sources say a double will be used instead, with Garlin's face superimposed in post-production. ABC has not decided yet if there will be a Season 10 of "The Goldbergs."