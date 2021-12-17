Johnathan Fernandez Opens Up About Morbius And His Spider-Man Dreams - Exclusive

Johnathan Fernandez may have scored a role in "Morbius," but his character is such a mystery that he still doesn't feature on the movie's IMDb page. "My character is still completely under wraps," the actor tells The List. "What I will say is that it was one of the best days of my life on the set ever. We shot at Sony, and I wish I could tell you all of it because it felt like my destiny almost because I'm such a huge comic book fan. Also, Spider-Man is my favorite."

Clearly, joining "Morbius" was somewhat of a dream come true for the "Gossip Girl" star. He says, "But to be at all involved in the Spider-Man universe in that way ... I'm not trying to inflate my character because I'm in a very limited fashion. But if you were to choose a small role to be, it would be this one. Being there and seeing the props and being part of that world, and who I'm working with, I was like, 'I cannot wait to talk about this,' because it was this amazing, amazing experience."

However, Fernandez remains sworn to secrecy regarding his role, meaning that fans will just have to wait until the movie hits theaters on January 28, 2022. "Because everything we did was all secret," Fernandez explains. "They haven't announced anything about the stuff that I was involved in and who I was involved in [it with]."