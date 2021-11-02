When And Where Will Morbius Be Streaming?

The wait is almost over. Following a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Morbius" is finally slated to hit theaters on January 28, 2022. That's great news for superhero aficionados who want to see more monsters in their blockbusters, and "Morbius" will deliver the goods in that department.

"Morbius," which stars Jared Leto as the titular vampire, marks the latest Sony spinoff to turn one of Marvel's horror-tinged villains into an antihero. The success of the "Venom" movies has shown that there's an appetite to see the more bloodthirsty characters get their own spinoffs, proving that superhero movies can thrive without traditional, well, heroes.

Furthermore, if the latest trailer is anything to go by, "Morbius" could have big ramifications on the "Spider-Man" universe. The teaser re-introduces us to some familiar foes and teases the arrival of more characters who've been known to mix it up the friendly neighborhood arachnid throughout the years. Once upon a time, "Morbius" seemed like a risky bet. Now it's shaping up to be essential viewing that could even have an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many fans will undoubtedly flock to theaters to see "Morbius" when it hits multiplexes. However, if you'd rather watch it at home, it'll be available to stream on an exclusive platform after its theatrical run. Here's what we know so far.