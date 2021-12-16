Keanu Reeves' Touching Gift Almost Made His John Wick Co-Star Cry

Lance Reddick opened up about this experience during a recent interview with Vulture. In it, Reddick reminisced fondly on Keanu's gift, as well as meeting his girlfriend, and talked about how much he cherished the gesture.

"I hope I don't get in trouble for telling this story. During 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' my first day of filming happened to be Keanu's birthday. But he wasn't in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o'clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met," Reddick said. "He'd never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies. And he wanted to give the note to me. I'll never forget it. I'm going to cry now."

On top of simply appreciating the gift (which Reddick said he would like to have framed), the actor also threw praise at Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant (via Elle). Reddick called her "cool as f***," and said she was candid about the fact that Reeves wanted to visit Reddick despite it being his birthday. All in all, the story stands as just another reason why fans love Keanu Reeves and the "John Wick" series.