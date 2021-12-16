Hawkeye's Piotr Adamczyk Explains Why Hailee Steinfeld Is A Unique Actress - Exclusive

For an actor who hasn't been in the spotlight of major blockbuster hits, it's no surprise that experiencing the MCU may be a tad daunting. But luckily for Adamczyk, it was all good surprises. He added, "So for me, in a way, it was a big surprise that films are done the same way everywhere. Of course, here is a big, big, huge budget — best of the best professionals, time, tweaking. We could come back to the same scene again and again and again, and make it better and better and better." That dedication certainly shows in the final product.

"So that's my answer to the question: how films, great films, are done. They are constantly made better every take, every moment. A lot of people are working on it to make it perfect," Adamczyk said. "And then we have a perfect effect after it all. So it's strange, but what surprised me is that the films are being made everywhere in the same way. And the stars are approachable, are great. We became friends. We were like a family. And the last moments of shooting, people were crying [and] hugging each other."

Adamczyk was quick to ensure that everyone was taking proper COVID measures, adding, "I don't know if I can say that they were hugging each other, but yeah, in masks. So yeah, it was so many hugs. But we definitely missed each other. And then seeing the faces, a few of the faces on the opening night and seeing even Jeremy Renner, who's waving to me and shouting, 'Bro!' I'm so proud of [that moment], yeah."

New episodes of "Hawkeye" premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.