Tim McGraw Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Taylor Sheridan's On-Set Behavior

Per an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tim McGraw calls Taylor Sheridan a "stickler for authenticity." McGraw described Sheridan coming up to him one day on the set and saying, "[y]ou know, a cowboy wouldn't have his feet in that position or wouldn't have his hands in that position." The actor added that Sheridan was "just trying to make [McGraw] look good" and make sure he looked like an experienced cowboy while riding on horseback.

McGraw admits that when he arrives on set to shoot the show, he walks around trying to grasp his character's mindset and feelings for his family. "I really try and spend a lot of time doing that and try to get inside Taylor's head a little bit [in terms of] what he felt when he was writing it," McGraw said.

This isn't McGraw's first time performing in the "Yellowstone" universe; the musician-actor guest-starred as James Dillard Dutton in the Season 4 premiere, "Half the Money" (per IMDb).