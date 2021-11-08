Check Out The First Teaser For Yellowstone 1883

"Yellowstone" continues to be a hugely popular show for the Paramount Network, boasting an 80% critics rating and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The neo-Western from "Sicario" scribe Taylor Sheridan has captured the imaginations of a broad audience, which isn't surprising with stars like Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly onboard. But the "Yellowstone" universe is about to get much bigger, as Paramount's prequel series is set to explore the history of the Dutton family in, you guessed it, the year 1883. It'll specifically reveal how the dramatic family winds up owning a sprawling piece of land in Montana.

The network's brief description of the series teases "a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana" (via Esquire). "Yellowstone: 1883" is set to arrive on Paramount+ in December later this year, and the streaming service recently revealed a brand new teaser to coincide with the Season 4 premiere of the flagship series, and it takes fans back over a century.