One Of The Most Iconic '80s Adventure Movies Is Getting A Very Strange Disney+ Reboot

It appears that the 1985 cult classic "The Goonies" is officially getting the Disney+ treatment.

According to Variety, a new spinoff series based off the movie's cultural impact has been greenlit by the Mickey Mouse company following a number of failed attempts to bring it to Fox. Television writer Sarah Watson had penned a pilot for the cable network, but execs reportedly felt the subject matter was too young for its audiences. Keeping with the "Goonies" never say die attitude, Warner Bros. continued to shop Watson's script around and were eventually able to find its home at Disney+.

"Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script," explained Clancy Collins White, executive VP and head of development at Warner Bros. "We had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID. So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It's been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn't one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we're really excited to be moving forward."

So what will this new "Goonies"-inspired series be about? And what prompted Warner Bros. to continue fighting for it?