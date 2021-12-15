Could Spider-Man Become A Villain In The MCU's Future?

Tom Holland has played Spider-Man in five films, and with the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it will soon be his sixth (well, seventh if you count that "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene). The latest installment sees Peter Parker get into a bit of trouble as he tries to harness the power of the multiverse after his secret identity was publicly exposed.

While we have some idea of how "No Way Home" will play out, with its reportedly high-profile cameos and all, the future of Peter Parker is still very much up in the air. Holland spoke with GQ in November about Spider-Man's potential next moves, as well as his future as an actor, and said, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

While the long-term plans for Spider-Man may be a bit of a question mark at the moment, Marvel and Sony appear to have reached an agreement to bring Holland back to appear in at least one more MCU film as the web-slinger, reports BGR. With a new film in the future, Peter Parker's fate is seemingly open-ended at the moment. With so many possibilities for the character, is there a chance Peter could become villainous?