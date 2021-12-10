Chicago Fire Showrunner Gives Bretsey Fans Hope

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, all three shows in NBC's "Chicago One" franchise aired their midseason finales, bringing their respective storylines to a temporary pause for a winter break that will last until Wednesday, January 5, 2022. With "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago PD" all going on hiatus, there's a lot to discuss from each show's midseason finale – and a lot to tease for the second half of the season.

One of the biggest developments during "Chicago Fire's" current tenth season was Matt Casey's (Jesse Spencer) surprise decision to leave Chicago for Portland, Oregon, where he'll be continuing his firefighting career and raising his deceased best friend Andy Darden's (Corey Sorenson) two sons, Ben (Charlie Babbo) and Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts). If you're still catching up on Season 10, Casey made the decision after the boys' mother Heather (Chaon Cross) got yet another DUI.

Casey's departure had several big implications for everyone he left behind in the Windy City. Who would take over as commander of Fire Truck 81? More personally, what would happen with Matt's burgeoning romance with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)? Fans had been shipping "Brettsey" for years, and the firefighter and the paramedic finally hooked up at the end of Season 9. Would Casey's departure mean the end of Brettsey? Or would their relationship continue long-distance?

Fear not, Brettsey shippers. "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas has your answer.