Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer Teases The Potential Return Of Casey

NBC's "Chicago Fire" is currently in the middle of its 10th season since it premiered in 2012, and even though Season 10 is just five episodes in, it's already delivered one of its most surprising moments. In Episode 5, "Two Hundred" — named in honor of being "Chicago Fire's" 200th episode — one of the show's main characters, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), makes the major decision to leave Firehouse 51 and the city of Chicago.

For Casey, the decision was a long time coming. The character has always wanted to be a father, and when his fellow firefighter and best friend Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson) died in the show's pilot, it left his two sons Ben (Charlie Babbo) and Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts) fatherless. More recently, the boys' mother Heather (Chaon Cross) got her second DUI that resulted in jail time. Casey decided to relocate to Portland, Oregon to take care of the now teenaged boys, which means that he will be gone for at least three years.

For actor Jesse Spencer, his reasons for leaving the Chicago One family are a bit less dramatic. As he told TV Line, he'd been on network television for 18 consecutive years — 10 years on "Chicago Fire," and another eight years on the Fox series "House" before that — so really, it was just time to take a break.

But in a recent interview, Spencer hinted that Matt Casey might not be gone from "Chicago Fire" for good.