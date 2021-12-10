Matrix Resurrections Gets A Surprising New Trailer At Game Awards
After its first installment took over the cinema scene in 1999, "The Matrix" franchise seemingly wrapped up by the end of 2003. "The Matrix Reloaded" hit the silver screen that May, and "The Matrix Revolutions" followed in October, though both failed to live up to the popularity and reverence of their predecessor. With that, the famed trilogy from the Wachowski Sisters came to an unceremonious close, and it looked like moviegoers were unplugged from the Matrix for good. However, come to find out, that couldn't be further from the case.
Fast forward to August of 2019, and word officially got out that a fourth "Matrix" entry was on its way down the pipeline. In the months to come, casting news, vague story details, and, naturally, widespread online speculation arose, generating some serious buzz around the project few expected would see the light of day. The hype reached a whole new level when the first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" debuted in September of 2021, which made it abundantly clear that audiences were in for something special.
At the time of this writing, "The Matrix Resurrections" is creeping ever closer to its December 22, 2021, premiere, but that hasn't prevented new footage from consistently reaching the public. The most recent of which arrived at the 2021 Game Awards, and bearing in mind what it had to offer, the 22nd cannot come soon enough.
Neo confronts his past
As established by previous "Matrix Resurrections" teasers, Neo (Keanu Reeves) appears to have somehow lost his knowledge of the past. That includes his fateful meeting with Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), his love for Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), the abilities he gained as The One, and even the slightest clue that he's living inside a computer-generated simulation. That makes it the responsibility of those hoping to align him with the human resistance to jog his memory in some form or fashion, as we see in the Game Awards clip (via YouTube).
The scene shows Neo walking with franchise newcomer, Bugs (Jessica Henwick) through a glowing doorway. We learn that this is a moving portal (a technological innovation that has replaced the resistance's need to travel via phone booth) that takes them to a high-speed train in Tokyo, Japan. They then walk through another portal that takes them to a run-down theater where clips of Neo's meeting with Morpheus from "The Matrix" play on a tattered screen. The "new" Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) greets Neo, reminding him in the most meta way of the healing power of nostalgia.
It isn't a long clip, nor is it the most visually exciting of those released so far, but if nothing else, it certainly builds some intrigue for what exactly "The Matrix Resurrections" has in store.