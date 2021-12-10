Matrix Resurrections Gets A Surprising New Trailer At Game Awards

After its first installment took over the cinema scene in 1999, "The Matrix" franchise seemingly wrapped up by the end of 2003. "The Matrix Reloaded" hit the silver screen that May, and "The Matrix Revolutions" followed in October, though both failed to live up to the popularity and reverence of their predecessor. With that, the famed trilogy from the Wachowski Sisters came to an unceremonious close, and it looked like moviegoers were unplugged from the Matrix for good. However, come to find out, that couldn't be further from the case.

Fast forward to August of 2019, and word officially got out that a fourth "Matrix" entry was on its way down the pipeline. In the months to come, casting news, vague story details, and, naturally, widespread online speculation arose, generating some serious buzz around the project few expected would see the light of day. The hype reached a whole new level when the first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" debuted in September of 2021, which made it abundantly clear that audiences were in for something special.

At the time of this writing, "The Matrix Resurrections" is creeping ever closer to its December 22, 2021, premiere, but that hasn't prevented new footage from consistently reaching the public. The most recent of which arrived at the 2021 Game Awards, and bearing in mind what it had to offer, the 22nd cannot come soon enough.