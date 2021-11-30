Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Launched A New Production Company With Netflix
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is still relatively new to Hollywood, with his earliest roles dating back to just 2017. He got his start with a supporting role in the 2017 mystery drama "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" and the role of Clarence "Cadillac" Caldwell in the short-lived Netflix musical drama series "The Get Down." Since then, he has quickly rose to prominence within the pop culture landscape, due to playing Black Manta in 2018's "Aquaman," a starring turn in a "Black Mirror" episode, and perhaps most memorably, playing Calvin Jelani on the acclaimed 2019 HBO superhero series "Watchmen," a role which won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (per Deadline).
Since then, the actor has continued to take on starring roles, such as 2021's "Candyman," and the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections," where he will be seemingly playing a younger Morpheus. Abdul-Mateen II is keeping busy, and he has several upcoming projects in the works according to his IMDb – including reprising his Black Manta role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" next year — but now, the actor has just made himself even busier.
It seems that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will soon be putting on his producer hat, as he has launched a production company called House Eleven10. And further, House Eleven 10 has just entered into an exciting new partnership with a major streaming service.
House Eleven 10 partners with Netflix
As reported by Variety, Abdul-Mateen and his production company House Eleven10 have just signed a deal for a creative partnership with Netflix, with plans for Abdul-Mateen to star in and produce upcoming projects for the streaming service. According to Variety, the name of House Eleven10 is an homage to Oakland, California, where Abdul-Mateen grew up. The company will serve as a place for the "legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II's youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people."
Abdul-Mateen said in a statement, "I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn't be more excited about Netflix's shared passion for the ideas we'd like to put into the world. I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres." The actor also noted the company's aim to put the spotlight on underrepresented communities and to staff diverse filmmakers and writers for any future projects.
Netflix is also excited about the newly inked deal. Netflix Vice President of Original Film Tendo Nagenda said in a statement, "Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we're privileged to have been there from the start with his career. We're excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10."