Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Launched A New Production Company With Netflix

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is still relatively new to Hollywood, with his earliest roles dating back to just 2017. He got his start with a supporting role in the 2017 mystery drama "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" and the role of Clarence "Cadillac" Caldwell in the short-lived Netflix musical drama series "The Get Down." Since then, he has quickly rose to prominence within the pop culture landscape, due to playing Black Manta in 2018's "Aquaman," a starring turn in a "Black Mirror" episode, and perhaps most memorably, playing Calvin Jelani on the acclaimed 2019 HBO superhero series "Watchmen," a role which won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (per Deadline).

Since then, the actor has continued to take on starring roles, such as 2021's "Candyman," and the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections," where he will be seemingly playing a younger Morpheus. Abdul-Mateen II is keeping busy, and he has several upcoming projects in the works according to his IMDb – including reprising his Black Manta role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" next year — but now, the actor has just made himself even busier.

It seems that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will soon be putting on his producer hat, as he has launched a production company called House Eleven10. And further, House Eleven 10 has just entered into an exciting new partnership with a major streaming service.