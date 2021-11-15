Paramount+ Halo Series: Master Chief Bares His Scars In First Teaser

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of both the Xbox line of video game consoles and its massively popular first-person shooter series, "Halo," Microsoft has just revealed a first-look teaser for the long-awaited TV series based on the games. Set to debut on Paramount+ in 2022, the series will focus on the exploits of Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, a genetically-enhanced super soldier who serves as humanity's last hope against a religious order of aliens called the Covenant.

The "Halo" TV series has been in the works for some time now. Since the original 2013 announcement, fans have only received occasional updates confirming the series' existence. It wasn't even until 2021 that the series received an official release window. When that fated date comes to pass, it won't even be the first time that "Halo" has landed on the small screen, though it will likely be the most significant. The franchise has received a variety of live-action and animated adaptations (via Beyond Video Gaming).

This most recent teaser arrives just ahead of the upcoming release of the game series' seventh mainline entry, "Halo: Infinite," which will debut on December 8.