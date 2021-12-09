The Emotional Morning Show Scene That Was A Little Too Real For Jennifer Aniston
While Jennifer Aniston is best known for portraying Rachel Green in the beloved late 1990s sitcom "Friends," the actress has since established herself as a serious dramatic actress. Her latest role as news anchor Alex Levy in "The Morning Show" is one of her most intense to date.
The Apple TV+ series follows the cast of a fictional morning news show led by Aniston's Levy, who is shocked to discover that her longtime cohost Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) has been fired after being accused of sexual misconduct. As Levy deals with the aftermath of this scandal and its effects on her career, she is also challenged by newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who tends to go off-script, a habit that rankles Levy, while boosting their plummeting ratings.
"The Morning Show" has been praised for exploring newsroom politics and covering relevant, timely subjects. The performances given by its star-studded cast have also earned substantial plaudits (via Rotten Tomatoes). Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her prolific career and revealed that one particular monologue from the show hit very close to home.
So, which scene from "The Morning Show" did Jennifer Aniston admit was "very freeing" to perform?
Jennifer Aniston relates to Alex's frustration about prying viewers
Jennifer Aniston spoke with THR about how she was perceived as "the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the brokenhearted — your traditional rom-com themes" throughout her career. People have always speculated about her love life, and the actress found solace in an explosive monologue from "The Morning Show."
THR asked Aniston about the Season 2 finale, "Fever," wherein Alex Levy confronts viewers and colleagues alike who are eager to "dig around asking questions about [her] sex life" just because she's a public figure. Aniston said that "The Morning Show" head writer Kerry Ehrin has an "almost witchy" ability to capture aspects of her life, referencing an injury she got days before finding out that her character sustained the same one in an upcoming episode (via THR).
"So, yeah, art imitates life, and [Ehrin] wrote a monologue that if I could've written it myself, I would have — and it felt really good because I don't think I'd ever have the balls to say, 'Go f*** yourselves. Get the hell out of my panty drawer, you motherf******, and let me do my job and stop being mad at me for it,'" said Aniston (via THR).
"There was definitely something very freeing about that," she continued.