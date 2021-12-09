The Emotional Morning Show Scene That Was A Little Too Real For Jennifer Aniston

While Jennifer Aniston is best known for portraying Rachel Green in the beloved late 1990s sitcom "Friends," the actress has since established herself as a serious dramatic actress. Her latest role as news anchor Alex Levy in "The Morning Show" is one of her most intense to date.

The Apple TV+ series follows the cast of a fictional morning news show led by Aniston's Levy, who is shocked to discover that her longtime cohost Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) has been fired after being accused of sexual misconduct. As Levy deals with the aftermath of this scandal and its effects on her career, she is also challenged by newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who tends to go off-script, a habit that rankles Levy, while boosting their plummeting ratings.

"The Morning Show" has been praised for exploring newsroom politics and covering relevant, timely subjects. The performances given by its star-studded cast have also earned substantial plaudits (via Rotten Tomatoes). Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her prolific career and revealed that one particular monologue from the show hit very close to home.

So, which scene from "The Morning Show" did Jennifer Aniston admit was "very freeing" to perform?