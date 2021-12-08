The Ending Of Hawkeye Episode 4 Explained

When Clint and Kate's mission turns toward the Rolex, they track it to a mysterious apartment. Kate gets herself inside and finds the watch reasonably quickly, but it's also sitting next to a piece of paper with the names and ages of Clint's family on it — another hint that Laura is directly connected to the Rolex. In the middle of the recovery, Clint realizes Kate is in Echo's apartment after discovering the mysterious strobe lights are a silent alarm. Kate is then surprised by Echo, and the two begin to fight in the apartment, while Clint is on the nearby rooftop also being attacked by someone he thinks is Echo.

The foursome all end up together on the rooftop, and a well-choreographed group fight ensues. Clint's assailant is fully-masked and remains a mystery to him and us until the end. We get the sense he has an idea of who he's fighting based on their attack style and weapons used, and the big reveal is given just before the episode ends. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) has made her way to New York and seems hellbent on taking out Clint as vengeance for the death of Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). After her mask is off, she escapes by launching herself off the building and is gone into the night. Clint tells Kate that someone has hired a Black Widow assassin and tells her things have "gotten very real, very quickly." It's here that there is a rift in the relationship between Kate and Clint, as he declares they are not partners and never were.

The appearance of a Black Widow has brought out the grief in him yet again, and this debacle is now so much more than squashing the Ronin identity. However, he does not appear to know that this is Yelena, but did Nat even tell him about her sister in the past? There are too many questions to be answered, but hopefully, we get some in Episode 5.