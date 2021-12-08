The Obamas' Next Scripted Netflix Series Will Have You In Stitches

Back in 2018, Variety reported that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce movies and TV shows, under their production banner Higher Ground. Since then, Higher Ground and Netflix have put out six titles, all in very different genres: "Ada Twist," an animated children's series about a girl who loves science; "We the People," an animated miniseries about citizenship; "American Factory," a documentary about a Chinese billionaire buying out an Ohio General Motors manufacturing center; "Crip Camp," a documentary about the origins of the disability rights movement; "Becoming" an autobiographical documentary about Michelle Obama; and "Fatherhood," a dramedy starring Kevin Hart about a man who finds himself as a newly single father after his wife dies following the birth of their child (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Now, the Obamas and Higher Ground are getting into the sitcom game. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Higher Ground is teaming up with Regina Hicks to create a new half-hour comedy. Hicks is best known for co-creating "The Upshaws," the Netflix sitcom that was renewed for a second season back in June 2021 (via Variety).

Here are all the details about the Obamas' upcoming sitcom.