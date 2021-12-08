The Obamas' Next Scripted Netflix Series Will Have You In Stitches
Back in 2018, Variety reported that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce movies and TV shows, under their production banner Higher Ground. Since then, Higher Ground and Netflix have put out six titles, all in very different genres: "Ada Twist," an animated children's series about a girl who loves science; "We the People," an animated miniseries about citizenship; "American Factory," a documentary about a Chinese billionaire buying out an Ohio General Motors manufacturing center; "Crip Camp," a documentary about the origins of the disability rights movement; "Becoming" an autobiographical documentary about Michelle Obama; and "Fatherhood," a dramedy starring Kevin Hart about a man who finds himself as a newly single father after his wife dies following the birth of their child (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Now, the Obamas and Higher Ground are getting into the sitcom game. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Higher Ground is teaming up with Regina Hicks to create a new half-hour comedy. Hicks is best known for co-creating "The Upshaws," the Netflix sitcom that was renewed for a second season back in June 2021 (via Variety).
Here are all the details about the Obamas' upcoming sitcom.
The untitled sitcom is a big win for representation, and should be hilarious to boot
As reported by Deadline, Hicks recently signed and overall deal with Netflix to create, write, and produce shows, and this project is the first. The untitled sitcom is about four Black women living in Houston, TX, who are "navigating a world of affluence" while also navigating the pitfalls of being middle-aged.
"I am thrilled to continue my creative journey with [Netflix Head of Comedy] Tracey [Pakosta], [Netflix Vice President] Andy [Weil] and the wonderful team at Netflix and to find a home here at the place with so many of my favorite shows. And I absolutely love that I now get to work with the folks at Higher Ground," Hicks said. "Putting the voices of Black women on the screen is so important to me and I can't think of a better team to do it with."
Since the project has just been announced, it's still far too early to say when it might premiere, or who might be attached to star. We'll keep you posted.