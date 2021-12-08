Invasion Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

"Invasion," the latest big-budget television series from Apple TV+, landed on the streamer in October. The sci-fi thriller stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, and Golshifteh Farahani as members of the global community whose world is rocked by an alien invasion. The first season, as teased in the trailer for the show, centers on the early stages of the alien attack. Viewers searching for a look at the interlopers had to wait until mid-season for glimpses of these bug-like creatures. That crucial reveal is one of many to come as the season finale promises surprises for the survivors.

In addition to "Invasion," Apple TV+ is establishing an interest in becoming home to sci-fi television with content like "Foundation." The TV adaptation of Isaac Asimov's landmark work received a Season 2 renewal after a 10-episode run that ended in November. Creator David S. Goyer has already teased an extended approach to the material, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We're playing the long game with 'Foundation,' and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic."

In addition to "Foundation," Apple TV+ has invested in sci-fi-based feature films, including the Tom Hanks-starrer "Finch" and the upcoming Mahershala Ali film "Swan Song" (via Variety). The latest Hanks feature, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, arrived on the streaming platform in November. The film reportedly broke records upon its release, with some sources claiming it had the largest opening weekend for the fledgling streamer (via Deadline).

Now, Apple TV+ is keeping the good times rolling with some great news for "Invasion" fans.