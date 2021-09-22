The First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Series Invasion Has Arrived

Apple TV+ has slowly grown to be a worthy competitor to other streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and its upcoming slate of shows and movies is definitely something to get excited about. A few fantastic upcoming shows and movies include the sci-fi show "Foundation," based on Isaac Asimov's famous book series, the Joel Coen-directed film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and Jon Stewart's return to television with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" (Macworld). On top of that, Apple TV+ has an upcoming science fiction drama called "Invasion," which features a very talented cast, big budget special effects, and a lot of mystery.

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, and directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen and Amanda Marsalis, "Invasion" is about an alien invasion on Earth, as you probably guessed, but not much else is known about the story. The show will premiere on Friday, October 22, 2021, with the first three episodes, with new episodes airing weekly after that (Deadline). The ensemble cast includes Sam Neill as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Ward, "an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan," Golshifteh Farahani and Firas Nassar as Aneesha and Ahmed Malik, a husband and wife who are raising a family in Long Island, and Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki, "an intelligent member of mission control in Japan's space program JASA," along with many more (Variety).

For everyone eager to know more about the show that's sure to be a hit for Apple TV+, the first full-length trailer for "Invasion" is finally here.