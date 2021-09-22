The First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Series Invasion Has Arrived
Apple TV+ has slowly grown to be a worthy competitor to other streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and its upcoming slate of shows and movies is definitely something to get excited about. A few fantastic upcoming shows and movies include the sci-fi show "Foundation," based on Isaac Asimov's famous book series, the Joel Coen-directed film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and Jon Stewart's return to television with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" (Macworld). On top of that, Apple TV+ has an upcoming science fiction drama called "Invasion," which features a very talented cast, big budget special effects, and a lot of mystery.
Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, and directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen and Amanda Marsalis, "Invasion" is about an alien invasion on Earth, as you probably guessed, but not much else is known about the story. The show will premiere on Friday, October 22, 2021, with the first three episodes, with new episodes airing weekly after that (Deadline). The ensemble cast includes Sam Neill as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Ward, "an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan," Golshifteh Farahani and Firas Nassar as Aneesha and Ahmed Malik, a husband and wife who are raising a family in Long Island, and Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki, "an intelligent member of mission control in Japan's space program JASA," along with many more (Variety).
For everyone eager to know more about the show that's sure to be a hit for Apple TV+, the first full-length trailer for "Invasion" is finally here.
The world is facing a mysterious alien invasion
The new trailer for "Invasion" reveals more about what people can expect from the upcoming show coming next month. Watching the video, the first few moments reveal the main cast of characters, all in different parts of the world, but going through the same scary, confusing experience. Sheriff Tyson is experiencing strange events in his small town, Ward is having firsthand encounters with the invading creatures overseas, and Mitsuki is leading a JASA mission to got to space to "make contact" with the aliens, which doesn't appear to go very well.
Apple TV+'s new teaser also reveals more of the cast of "Invasion." This includes Billy Barratt as Casper Morrow, a boy who shares a weird reaction to the invasion with other children around the world, Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi, a colleague or friend of Mitsuki who helps her investigate the worldwide event, and India Brown as a character IMDb reveals to be named Jamila Huston, although it's unclear as of yet what her storyline will be and how she might connect to other characters in the expansive cast.
While plenty of people were probably already excited to check out the upcoming series, the new trailer for "Invasion" really amps up the hype, promising a story with extreme action, unusual scientific and natural phenomenons, and a world breaking down into chaos. Who else is excited to watch the new sci-fi show? Check out "Invasion" on Apple TV+ when it premieres on October 22, 2021.