Fans Of Apple TV+'s Foundation Just Got The Best Possible News

Apple TV+, Apple's answer to premium streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, has been trying to build up its original content ever since its launch in 2019. From science fiction shows like "See" to crime dramas like "Defending Jacob," there's really no limit to the type of content that the fledgling streamer is trying to get in front of audiences. Now, Apple is in the midst of unleashing a true science fiction epic in the form of "Foundation."

Based on the beloved "Foundation" book series by Isaac Asimov, the show takes place thousands of years in the future and centers around a group of exiles who try to save the Galactic Empire from ultimate destruction. It's a body of work that has inspired many popular science fiction works in more ways than one. In fact, some argue that even "Dune," which is getting its own big-screen adaptation soon, is a direct response to the "Foundation" books (per O'Reilly). Simply put, it's a big series for Apple TV+, with the potential to draw in all kinds of curious viewers.

For those who are already fans of "Foundation," Apple TV+ just announced some very good news.