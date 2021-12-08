Warner Bros. Confirms What We All Suspected About Priyanka Chopra's Character In The Matrix Resurrections

When audiences around the world are finally returned to "The Matrix" later this month, there will be quite a few familiar faces. However, in addition to the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt), and Merovingian (Lambert Wilson), there are also a number of new actors and actresses joining the franchise for the very first time. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris will also appear in "The Matrix Resurrections" (via IMDb).

The first two official trailers for the upcoming film have teased plenty of new details and appear to suggest that Abdul-Mateen, Ricci, and Groff are playing slightly different versions of Morpheus, Trinity, and Agent Smith. In the original trilogy, these characters were portrayed solely by Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving. Meanwhile, Henwick and Harris appear to be playing entirely new characters. However, there have been plenty of questions about the character set to be played by Jonas.

Now, after much speculation, Warner Bros. has finally revealed exactly who Jonas is playing in the upcoming film and it's a name that long-time fans of "The Matrix" franchise will surely recognize.