Seth Rogen's Santa Inc. Controversy Explained

Anyone familiar with Seth Rogen's sense of humor knows that it doesn't appeal to everyone, so it's not all that surprising to see his latest project embroiled in controversy. Rogen, who is best known for his comedic roles in "Knocked Up," "Superbad," and "Pineapple Express," recently released his raunchy holiday-centric claymation series, "Santa Inc." on HBO Max.

The not-so-wholesome Christmas show follows Candy Smalls (voiced by Sarah Silverman) as she fights to become the first female Santa Claus, with the titular character voiced by Rogen. Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster also lend their voices to the adult comedy.

With heaps of sexual humor, drug-addicted reindeer, and a variety of gross-out boys club activities, it's easy to see why certain people might be offended by the show. However, "Santa Inc." isn't in any controversy for its provocative jokes or crude depictions.

Seth Rogen took to Twitter to explain why the show has been making headlines.