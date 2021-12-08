The Hilarious Reason Tom Holland Put On Weight For Uncharted

It's not all that unusual for a film or television star to do a lot of training in order to bulk up for a particular role, especially when they're working within the action-adventure genre. We've seen the practice become especially common in the age of superhero movies, in which it behooves actors to try their best to replicate the action-figure physiques of their comic book counterparts.

Tom Holland is presumably no stranger to this practice, having played a not-exactly-scrawny version of Spider-Man several times on the big screen. But, apparently, he felt he had to take it to the next level for his outing as Nathan Drake, the adventurer hero of the "Uncharted" video games who will soon make his live-action debut in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the popular game series. Holland has already thrilled audiences with his take on the character, thanks to the first footage shared in the "Uncharted" trailer that was released in October.

Holland's desire to bulk up all had to do with a certain co-star of his in the new Sony movie film, and his desire not to be upstaged in the musculature department during the film.