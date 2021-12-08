Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Scene She Hated Filming With Leonardo DiCaprio

After a considerable break away from the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has made her grand return. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, an adaptation of the young adult book series by Suzanne Collins, as well as for her roles in "X-Men: First Class," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "Red Sparrow."

Her skyrocket to fame and the pressure that followed — along with her reputation for being hashtag-relatable — ended with her simply needing a break. Now, Lawrence is back to promote her upcoming Netflix film, "Don't Look Up." The comedy film, directed by Adam McKay, follows two scientists, portrayed by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who must convince the world that an incoming comet will destroy the planet.

During her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actress dished on sharing a bathroom with her "Don't Look Up" costars, losing a veneer to a sucker, and Meryl Streep's misunderstanding of the phrase "G.O.A.T." She also revealed why DiCaprio made one of her days on set "hell" (via YouTube).