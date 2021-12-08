Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Scene She Hated Filming With Leonardo DiCaprio
After a considerable break away from the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has made her grand return. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, an adaptation of the young adult book series by Suzanne Collins, as well as for her roles in "X-Men: First Class," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "Red Sparrow."
Her skyrocket to fame and the pressure that followed — along with her reputation for being hashtag-relatable — ended with her simply needing a break. Now, Lawrence is back to promote her upcoming Netflix film, "Don't Look Up." The comedy film, directed by Adam McKay, follows two scientists, portrayed by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who must convince the world that an incoming comet will destroy the planet.
During her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actress dished on sharing a bathroom with her "Don't Look Up" costars, losing a veneer to a sucker, and Meryl Streep's misunderstanding of the phrase "G.O.A.T." She also revealed why DiCaprio made one of her days on set "hell" (via YouTube).
Never pass Leonardo DiCaprio the aux cord
Fans of Jennifer Lawrence know how comfortable she is during interviews with Stephen Colbert: The actress has removed her shoes, taken shots of rum, and made plenty of hilarious faces on his eponymous late-night show, as seen on YouTube. In their latest interview, Lawrence is pregnant and can't go all-out with her antics. However, she can — and did — talk about her worst day shooting "Don't Look Up."
"It was the most annoying day in my life," she told Colbert, referring to a car scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. "They drove me crazy that day" (via NYPost).
"I don't know what it was," she continued. "Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'" Lawrence recalled that she was "in absolute misery" during that scene. "It was hell," she said. But, aside from the grating car scene, she said it was "cool" working alongside the star-studded cast.
"Don't Look Up" will be in theaters on December 10 and streaming on Netflix on December 24.