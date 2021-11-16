Don't Look Up Trailer Gives Us All The Apocalypse We Deserve

"Anchorman" fans are (understandably) eager to see director Adam McKay's next black comedy, "Don't Look Up," which follows two astronomers who have to travel the world to warn everybody about an impending apocalypse. The darkly funny adventure follows the director's previous acclaimed movies like "Stepbrothers" and "The Other Guys."

McKay's 2018 Dick Cheney biopic, "Vice," divided audiences, and it holds a 65% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to many reviewers who didn't know quite what to make of the strange political piece. (The whole film is narrated by the young man who will eventually become Cheney's heart donor.) Strange Harbors' Jeffrey Zhang, in one of the more scathing takes, wrote that the film "lacks the depth and maturity of a quality biopic, instead focusing on fist-waving and condescension."

That said, "Don't Look Up" has the potential to be something truly unique, as McKay has previously proved that he can balance satire and quality storytelling. He might even be able to give the socially relevant apocalypse a much-needed giggle along the way. Or at least, the star-studded cast will. If you're curious where this is going, a new trailer for the Netflix movie has arrived ahead of the December 24 release date.