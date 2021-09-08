Here's Your First Look At The All-Star Netflix Comedy Don't Look Up

"Don't Look Up," acclaimed director Adam McKay's exciting upcoming Netflix comedy, has one of the most star-studded ensembles to come along in a long time. The cast is led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and also includes — deep breath -– Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep ... not to mention, there's also ​​Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, and Chris Evans. The cast collectively has eight acting Oscars, nearly 50 Academy Awards nominations, and one Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award honorary Oscar (via NPR).

The film follows two low-level astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Dr. Kate DiBiasky (Lawrence), who realize that a meteor is heading straight toward the Earth, which means certain doom for humanity. They go on a media tour to try to warn everyone, but people don't want to hear it. The whole thing is a clear metaphor for climate change.

"Don't Look Up" will have a limited theatrical release starting on December 10 before coming to Netflix on December 24, and Entertainment Weekly has first look photos from the highly anticipated film.