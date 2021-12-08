The Real Reason Why Marisa Tomei Spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home For Just One Person

Starring in a Marvel movie nowadays requires the actors involved to go to great lengths to avoid spilling any plot secrets and for the superhero movie studio to go to great lengths to try to keep film plots under wraps. In a 2017 interview with Vulture, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" actor Elizabeth Debicki spoke about how shocked she was when she was "terrorized" with non-disclosure agreements during her filming of the "Guardians" sequel.

Similarly, while "Avengers: Infinity War" was being filmed, most of the cast were given fake scripts to prevent leaks. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, and Winston Duke shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2018 that it used to mainly be the crew that were kept in the dark, but now most of the actors were, too. If you wanted to read the actual film script, "they offered a room to sit in and read off an iPad for five hours in a room without anything else around you," Olsen recalled.

The hype surrounding the impending premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" seems to increase with every passing day. As the excitement from the fans continues to build, the urge to know what will happen in the highly-anticipated movie grows, too. This desire has increased exponentially with "No Way Home" trailers revealing the return of several former "Spider-Man" villains and the mystery of whether past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make an appearance still unsolved. As such, it's no surprise that the "No Way Home" cast is avoiding pulling a Mark Ruffalo by letting any spoilers slip out. Well, every cast member who is not named Marisa Tomei.