The Hawkeye Fan Theory About Laura Barton That Has People Talking

Okay, so while we didn't have the reveal of a certain Kingpin of Crime in this week's "Hawkeye," the latest installment of Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate's (Hailee Steinfeld) adventure, did finally reintroduce us to former Black Widow and Natasha's younger sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh). Thrown into a rooftop brawl along with Echo (Alaqua Cox) and the two investigative archers, it made for a brief but equally thrilling cliffhanger to this week's episode. However, what's all the more interesting is not the arrival of a new character to the series, but one that we've known for years that may have more secrets than she's letting on.

In the fourth episode of "Hawkeye" ("Partners, Am I Right?"), Clint tracks down a watch that was briefly shown in the series with the help of his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini). Making her first appearance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in the 2015 film, as part of Clint's shocking life outside of heroism, audiences took Cardellini's character as the understanding mother of the Barton household who accepted her husband's life when he had to "go to work." Calling in on her hubby throughout the series so far, the latest chat with her betrothed in this week's episode gave us another insight into just how helpful she is with her husband's day-to-day activities. It turns out she's pretty good at tracking down leads and their operations. Almost too good, some might say.