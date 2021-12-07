Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases Life Outside The Train

2013's "Snowpiercer," starring Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sort of became a sleeper film after its release. Audiences weren't as keen about it as critics, with the film getting a critic score of 94% as opposed to a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The futuristic sci-fi dystopian thriller follows Evans' Curtis Everett as he makes sense of the world that now stands in front of him aboard the Snowpiercer train, as a failed climate-change experiment seemingly destroys most of life on Earth, leaving the remaining humans aboard a train that circles the entire globe.

A sort of class system is put in place, with the rich obtaining furnished, well-fed cabins in the front and the poor left in the dirty tail of the train with scraps for food. The end of "Snowpiercer" sees the train destroyed, and the two survivors, Yona (Ko Asung) and Tim (Marcanthonee Reis) left to roam the snow-covered Earth and try to survive as seemingly humanity's only possible hope for survival. However, that wasn't the end of the "Snowpiercer" story, as it has been adapted from multiple books, leaving much more of the story open for adaptation. It was then developed into a television series about three years after the film's release in 2016. The "Snowpiercer" series premiered in May of 2020 and has continued to show us a lot about this futuristic reality through Seasons 1 and 2. But what can we expect based on the newly released Season 3 trailer?