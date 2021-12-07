Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases Life Outside The Train
2013's "Snowpiercer," starring Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sort of became a sleeper film after its release. Audiences weren't as keen about it as critics, with the film getting a critic score of 94% as opposed to a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The futuristic sci-fi dystopian thriller follows Evans' Curtis Everett as he makes sense of the world that now stands in front of him aboard the Snowpiercer train, as a failed climate-change experiment seemingly destroys most of life on Earth, leaving the remaining humans aboard a train that circles the entire globe.
A sort of class system is put in place, with the rich obtaining furnished, well-fed cabins in the front and the poor left in the dirty tail of the train with scraps for food. The end of "Snowpiercer" sees the train destroyed, and the two survivors, Yona (Ko Asung) and Tim (Marcanthonee Reis) left to roam the snow-covered Earth and try to survive as seemingly humanity's only possible hope for survival. However, that wasn't the end of the "Snowpiercer" story, as it has been adapted from multiple books, leaving much more of the story open for adaptation. It was then developed into a television series about three years after the film's release in 2016. The "Snowpiercer" series premiered in May of 2020 and has continued to show us a lot about this futuristic reality through Seasons 1 and 2. But what can we expect based on the newly released Season 3 trailer?
What we know from Seasons 1 and 2
We know that the events of the "Snowpiercer" series actually take place before the events of the film, seven years after the apocalyptic event. In the 1st season, "Snowpiercer" follows the last living former homicide detective, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) as he attempts to solve a murder on the train for the rich, enlisting the Voice of the Train, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), while secretly plotting a revolution for those in the Tail and ultimately succeeding.
During Season 2, the creator of the Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), enters the picture with a second train, Big Alice, sending Layton and the now revolutionary Melanie on separate dangerous missions while loyalties are tested. The end of Season 2 leaves us unsure about Melanie's survival, although her research proves there could be life outside of both trains. Now with Season 3's official trailer out on YouTube, there may have been a lot more teased about Melanie's research on the outside world.
There's life outside of the Snowpiercer?
At the beginning of the "Snowpiercer" Season 3 trailer, we hear Layton's voice say, "We found a survivor." Then, we're able to catch a glimpse of a woman who we haven't seen before. Her narration can be heard, as she says, "My name is Asha, I come from New Eden." What follows are images of a gloved hand touching plant life, and a very clear image of a tree, which is out of place for the Snowpiercer universe, as everything is an ice and snow-covered wasteland. If what this new character says is true, it certainly proves Melanie's research from Season 2 correct, as there must be places outside either train that would allow human life to continue surviving within The Freeze.
Another image in the trailer focuses on a world map, where a Probe 9 can be seen focused over Northern Africa, which has seemingly started to warm, along with another couple of locations across the globe. Could this be where New Eden resides? Is it a survivor base camp? How did Asha make her way to find Layton and the others if what she says is true?
Hopefully, all these questions will be answered as Season 3 begins on January 24, 2022, on TNT.