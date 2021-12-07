Chicago Fire Showrunner Teases A Dramatic Fall Finale

On the job front, it seems Deputy District Chief Boden will announce a replacement for Casey's position — he wants to speak to Stella about taking it on, but her lack of availability causes his eyes to rove. Among the candidates he considers is a new face to the firehouse, Pelham (Brett Dalton). "Boden needs to fill this spot and doesn't like instability and is really concerned that Stella hasn't come to claim it," said Haas.

Stella has been in Boston ever since Episode 4 of this season, "The Right Thing." But now she's ignoring all of Severide's messages and calls. "He's kind of just put out because Stella has never really gone dark on him," Haas explained. He is completely confused by her lack of reaction to everything from family matters to workplace drama, which is very unlike her.

Don't worry about the show sacrificing its usual focus on wild accident-based drama amid all of this emotional tumult. Haas promises yet another Christmas where "holiday related ideas turn into disasters." Per TVLine, there will be an ambulance ride that will be, to quote Haas "a mouthful," and a giant tree will collapse. That's quite a lot of dramatic teasers.

Elsewhere on the show, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Blake Gallo's (Alberto Rosende) microbrewery might get some positive local attention at WinterFest, but Blake first must battle his burgeoning feelings for Violet, which are getting hard for him to hide. Things get complicated when Blake realizes he's been having an affair with Kara, an associate with WinterFest who may scrap their brand from the festival.

Just another impactful mid-series finale in the "One Chicago" franchise.