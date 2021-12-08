Marvel Executive Producer Trinh Tran Compares Hawkeye's Clint Barton To The OG Avengers - Exclusive

Hawkeye's co-heroes may typically wear more actual masks than the archer, but there's no denying that Clint Barton has donned quite a few of his own metaphorical masks over the years. Clint is a bit of an enigma between his secret family, his stint as Ronan, and his battling personalities of funny, stoic, family-oriented, and occasional loner status.

With such a rich character history, the most challenging job for "Hawkeye" creatives hinged on which Clint Barton trait was best for the small screen. As it turns out, Hawkeye shines the brightest when he has a chance to show off his full kaleidoscope of character traits, and "Hawkeye" on Disney+ lets him do just that.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Trinh Tran dished on Clint Barton's evolution from comics to the MCU and ultimately to his self-titled Disney+ show. She also revealed why Kate Bishop is the perfect partner in crime for our surly hero.